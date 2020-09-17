Celeste (Wick) Nowinsky, 92, of Dunnellon, Fla., formerly of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, with her daughters by her side. Celeste was born Oct. 31, 1927, in New Alexandra, the daughter of the late Joseph C. and Helen Patrick Wick. She first attended the Blairsville Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses and then the Romeo Congregation of Jehovah Witness after moving to Florida in 2005. Celeste was a homemaker who was a devoted wife and loving mother. She enjoyed working in the garden, canning, cooking, sewing, doing puzzles and in later years she loved to travel with her daughters (especially cruising). She retired from Torrance State Hospital as an aide. She married Edward "Eddie" Nowinsky in 1947. He preceded her in death Nov. 9, 2002. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Frank Wick, of Latrobe; two sisters, Zona (Sue) Wible Cohen, of Latrobe, and Velma Wick Canzano, of Blairsville. She will be sadly missed by her two daughters, Kathleen "Kathy" Nowinsky and Karen Nowinsky, both of Dunnellon, Fla. Also surviving are a sister, Joanne Robertson Boske, of Ligonier, and two brothers, James Wick and his wife, Judy Casselberry, of Florida, and John Wick and wife, Barbara, of Crossville, Tenn. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Due to COVID 19, a memorial service for immediate family will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the SHOEMAKER HOME INC., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. Service will be conducted by her nephew, K. Elliott Cramer. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com
