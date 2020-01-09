Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Cesidia C. Stark


1933 - 2020
Cesidia C. Stark Obituary
Cesidia Crescenzia "Jessie" Bianconi Stark, 86, of McKeesport, passed Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, with her family and friends by her side. She was born Oct. 20, 1933, in McKeesport. She was a daughter of the late Cesidio Bianconi and Carmela (Napolitano) Bianconi. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry Sopranuk Sr.; her second husband, Jack Stark; brothers, Neil and Anthony Bianconi; and a sister, Mary Provance. Jessie was the loving mother of Nancy Dupier, Harry Sopranuk Jr., and Dian Sopranuk and husband Tod Conner, of California; grandmother to Sonya; and was a great-grandmother. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and her pet poodle, Precious. Jessie enjoyed dancing, watching TV Land, and was dedicated to the care of her son. She was a senior sitter and volunteered at the local food bank. Jessie's family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Heartland Hospice, especially Laurie and April, and the many caregivers from JEVS Care at Home, especially her longtime dedicated little angel, Kisha, who treated her like her own grandmother. They would also like to give a special thanks to caregivers Shantel, Brenda and Tee, and special thanks to Audrey from Latterman Family Health.
Friends will be received from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday, at which time parting prayers will take place, at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020
