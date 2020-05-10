Ceward C. Poole
Ceward C. "Shiner" Poole, 74, of Greensburg, died Friday, May 8, 2020, in his home. He was born Aug. 19, 1945, in Butler, a son of the late Edwin R. and Verna A. (Smith) Poole. Prior to retirement, he had been a heavy equipment operator with Local #66. He was a member of the Fort Allen Antique Equipment Association and Camp Liberty Bell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Shoaf and Sandy Anderson; and his brother, Edwin E. Poole. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Pacek) Poole; two sons, Michael R. Poole and wife Susan, of Jeannette, and Bradley C. Poole and wife Samantha, of Vintondale; three grandchildren, Kias, Braeden, and Baker; two brothers, Larry and Richard Poole; three sisters, Carol Humbrecht, Doris Lohr, and Janice Cammerata; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
