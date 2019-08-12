Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Services
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
Chace D. Small


1992 - 2019
Chace D. Small
Chace D. Small, 27, of Greensburg, passed into the next life Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, due to unforeseen illness. It is with tremendous sorrow that the Small family announces the unexpected loss of a vibrant and positive soul to the world who leaves behind his loving family with a lifetime of incredibly joyful memories. Chace was a caring, loving, considerate son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin who inspired those around him to cherish life and strive for the greatness that lies in all of us. Chace passed in the comfort of his loved ones with hope for the future of himself and those around him. He was born June 30, 1992, in Greensburg, a son of David A. and Tiffany K. Small. He was a 2011 graduate of Greater Latrobe Area High School, attended the University of Pittsburgh and Slippery Rock University and was currently employed at Stone and Co., Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Zachary D. Small, of Pittsburgh; his sister, Kayla M. Small and her fiance, Joseph Rotert, of Greensburg; and his grandmothers, Elaine R. Kelley, of Colorado, and Barbara M. Small, of Latrobe. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, F. John Kelley and Charles B. Small; and his great-grandmother, Bertha O. Puskar.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Chace from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Chace's family has entrusted his care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
