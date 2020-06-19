Chad A. Treber, 53, of Jeannette, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Chad's funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. Interment will follow in St. Pius X Cemetery. A complete obituary will follow in the Saturday and Sunday editions of the newspaper.