Chad A. Treber
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chad A. Treber, 53, of Jeannette, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Chad's funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. Interment will follow in St. Pius X Cemetery. A complete obituary will follow in the Saturday and Sunday editions of the newspaper.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St . Pius X Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
7245472122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss Chad was a great person he will be greatly missed
Kendra ( Bourke) Kelley
Classmate
June 18, 2020
You always looked out for your fellow Deputies. We will never forget .
Thank you for your service.
Rest easy Brother.
Ilarion Shuga
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved