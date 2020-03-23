Home

Chad E. Schreckengost


1973 - 2020
Chad E. Schreckengost Obituary
Chad E. Schreckengost, 45, of Natrona Heights, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at his residence. He was born Nov 11, 1973, in Harrison Township, a son of Norman W. Schreckengost Jr., of Sigel, (stepmother) Christina Schreckengost, and the late Anna Rae (Cox) Schreckengost. Chad lived most of his life in Tarentum and Natrona Heights, and was a driver for Marburger Farm Dairy. He was of the Methodist faith, and a 1992 graduate of Highlands High School. Chad was an avid off-road driver of trucks and Jeeps, and a member of numerous off-roader clubs. He was a Pittsburgh Penguins fan, and enjoyed music, campfires, hanging out with friends and his family, and going to car shows. In addition to his father and stepmother, he is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jayme L. (Sadecky) Schreckengost; his children, Brody B. and Olivia G. Schreckengost; and his brother, Chris A. (Ashley) Schreckengost, of Olney, Md.; and four nieces. All services and burial for Chad will be private. Arrangements by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum 15084, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.
