Chad Issac Lantz, 29, of Munhall, formerly of Donora, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. He was born April 25, 1990, in Monroeville, the son of Kim Miller Lantz, who survives and resides in Belle Vernon, and the late Wesley R. Lantz. For the past three years, Chad was a truck driver for Culgan Towing Inc., in Pittsburgh. When he wasn't working, he was being a devoted father to his children. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Tabitha Lantz, of Washington; three sons, Brady, Tyler and Landon Lantz, and their mother, Meghan Eager, all of Irwin; brother, Wesley Lantz and wife, Michele, of North Charleroi; sister, Michel Lantz-Horner and husband, Sam, of Donora; twin sister, Carrie Lantz, of Belle Vernon; maternal grandmother, Isabelle Teets Miller, of Monongahela; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Floyd and Lorelei Lantz; his maternal grandfather, Donald Miller; and an infant brother, Timothy Lantz.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in the FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, with the Rev. Jack Wilson officiating.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 16, 2020