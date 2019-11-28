Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Services
Charlene A. Edwards


1959 -
Charlene A. Edwards Obituary
Charlene Ann Edwards, 59, a lifelong resident of Jeannette, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. She was born Dec. 11, 1959, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Leah (Yetsko) and Edward Turnsek. Charlene is survived by her husband, Michael Anthony Edwards; her children, Barbara, Alysia, Chelsea and Michael; her four grandchildren, Kendra, Julian, Jayla and Kylian; and her sister, Maryann.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no public visitation, and services will be held at a later date. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.
For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 28, 2019
