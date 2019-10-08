|
|
Charlene B. Schaller, 70, of Jeannette, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at home. She was born Dec. 20,1948, in Jeannette and was a daughter of the late William and Mary (Daugherty) Furlong. Prior to retirement, she worked as a custodian for the Greensburg Salem School District and attended Word of Life Ministries. Charlene is survived by her fiance, Ralph Hayden, of Jeannette; sister, Audrey Wisneski and husband Ed, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 until the time of service at 6 p.m. Thursday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019