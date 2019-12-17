|
|
Charlene L. Maroney Markulike, 73, of Smithton, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, in Pittsburgh. She was born Oct. 4, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Regis and Margaret Nicoletto Maroney. Charlene was a graduate of South Huntington High School, class of 1964. Upon graduation, she went on to get her bachelor's degree in nursing and became an RN. She worked/taught at Jefferson Hospital for many years. Charlene loved going on family vacations to the beach. She enjoyed visits with her family and granddaughter, Lauren, for a nice dinner and curling up to watch a good movie. Charlene loved spending time outdoors and getting her hands dirty while gardening and planting beautiful flowers. Charlene was married for 27 years to John Markulike. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie McSwigan, and her husband, David McSwigan Jr., of Gibsonia. She is also survived by her son, John Markulike, and her two grandchildren, Lauren Rose McSwigan and Michael Markulike Cronin; and her one brother and several nieces and nephews. Charlene was loved dearly by her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
A private funeral service and viewing were held at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Main St., Madison, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, with a private committal led by Pastor Lawrence King. Private entombment took place at Westmoreland Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensburg.
The family wishes donations to be made to Allegheny General Hospital Advanced Stroke Center, 320 E. North Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.Beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 17, 2019