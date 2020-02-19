Home

John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Christian Life Church
900 Seventh St
Trafford, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
Christian Life Church
900 Seventh St.
Trafford, PA
Charlene R. Durick


1936 - 2020
Charlene R. Durick Obituary
Charlene Rae Durick, 83, of St. Augusta, Minn., formerly of Trafford, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in the home of her daughter. Charlene was born June 9, 1936, in Braddock, the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Elizabeth (Taylor) Schartner. Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Henry James Durick; and her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Frank Blazetic. Charlene is survived by her children, Tim Durick (Melissa), of California, Troy Durick, of Pennsylvania, and Tracy (Durick) Potthoff (Jeff), of Minnesota; her grandchildren, Valerie Voynik (Craig), Courtney Masters (Garrett), Dane Patel (Eleni), Kayla Durick, Taylor Durick and Finley Potthoff; her great-grandchildren, Bayze and Phoenix; and her nieces, Beth Ann Ratkus (Dave) and family, Heather Korpa (Jason) and family and Dana Regec and family. "Charlene was the definition of unconditional love." Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford. Additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Christian Life Church, 900 Seventh St. Ext., Trafford, with Pastor Gary Simpson officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, , or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, . www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
