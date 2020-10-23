1/1
Charlene Yanits
1949 - 2020
Charlene Murray Yanits, 70, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside, following a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 24, 1949, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Charles Patrick "Jiggs" Murray and Ruth L. (Cox) Murray. Prior to retirement, Charlene was employed by the Veterans Cab Co. She was well-known for her excellent cooking and baking skills, especially during the Christmas holidays. She loved Christmas trees and always had several in her home, each decorated with her personal touch. She loved taking pictures at family gatherings and creating memories for everyone that would last forever. Among her favorite pastimes were going for rides in the country with her husband Rudy and watching the wildlife in her backyard. Everyone Charlene met walked away feeling the love and optimism that she shared naturally in her everyday life. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. Charlene is survived by her husband, Rudy Yanits; children, Morris Cooper and his wife, Vicky, Tammy Joles and her husband, Gene, Sherri Bryer and her husband, Bobby, Shannon Cooper and his wife, Jill, Brad Yanits, and Brooke DeMasellis and her husband, Andrew; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; two sisters, Ruth Fajt and Betty Marinchek; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25, at Christian Life Fellowship Church, 621 Marguerite Road, Latrobe, PA 15650, where funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, with Assistant Pastor Buddy Young officiating. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com to post an online condolence. Charlene's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all who sent their thoughts and prayers during her illness. It was truly meaningful to her and her family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 23, 2020.
