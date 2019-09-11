Home

Charles A. Bell


1962 - 2019
Charles A. Bell Obituary
Charles A. "Chuck" Bell, 56, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. He was born Oct. 16, 1962, in Greensburg, a son of the late Donald P. and Edna "June" Bell. Chuck was employed at U.S. Foods, Greensburg. He was a member of the Fox Hill Club and the Bovard Volunteer Fire Company Social Club. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant brother, Donald J. Bell. He is survived by his wife, Terri Sabo Bell; two sons, Cody A. Bell and Joshua J. Bell, both of Greensburg; three brothers, James P. (Deb) Bell, of Blairsville, R. Paul (Lisa Riddle) Bell, of Luxor, and Ronald A. (Bonnie) Bell, of Marionville; two sisters, Lisa (Shawn Mayo) Bierer, of Greensburg, and Dawn (Matt) Robbins, of Carbon; several aunts and uncles; a number of nieces and nephews; and his sidekick, "Gunner".
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. A celebration of Chuck's life will follow at 2 p.m. at the Fox Hill Club, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
