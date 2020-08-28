1/1
Charles A. Crowe Jr.
1972 - 2020
Charles A. Crowe Jr., 48, of Natrona Heights, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident on Route 28. He was born April 1, 1972, in Harrison Township, a son of Donna L. (Perroz) Crowe, of Natrona Heights, and the late Charles A. Crowe Sr. Charles lived his entire life in the area and was a union carpenter for MTG Inc., Pittsburgh. He was a member of Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church and the New Kensington Moose. Charles graduated in 1991 from Highlands High School. He enjoyed quad riding, any outdoor activities, working outside and doing yard work. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his fiancee, Maggie Mrozinski, of Natrona Heights; brother, Darrel S. (Jamie) Crowe, of Natrona Heights; and sister, Dana M. (Antoine) McDaniel, of Harrison. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, Jordan McDaniel, Alyssa McDaniel, Antoine McDaniel Jr., Emma Crowe, Isaac Crowe, Landin Cable and numerous others who called him "Uncle Charlie." Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Daniel Muttart officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Visit dusterfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
31
Service
11:00 AM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
August 27, 2020
Charlie always had a bid smile on his face no matter when you saw him.R.I.P Charlie
JANICE KUHNS
