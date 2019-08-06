Home

Charles A. Kovach Jr.


1971 - 07
Charles A. Kovach Jr., 48, of Duluth, Ga., formerly of Yukon, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, in Gwinnett Medical Center, Lawrenceville, Ga. He was born July 16, 1971, in Jeannette, and was a son of Judith (Yemc) Robinson and her husband James, of Scottdale, and the late Charles A. Kovach Sr. Prior to his illness, Chuck had been employed by Flowers Bakery in Suwanee, Ga., for more than 12 years. In addition to his parents, Chuck is survived by his stepsister, Theresa (Danny) Summers, of Kansas; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors near and far.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Herminie, 724-446-7251. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Seven Dolors Catholic Cemetery, Yukon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
