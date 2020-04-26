Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Charles A. Rebrick


1937 - 2020
Charles A. Rebrick Obituary
Charles A. Rebrick, 82, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier. Born Sept. 22, 1937, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Andrew Rebrick and Anna (Lucas) Rebrick. Charles was an active member of Saint Vincent Basilica Parish, where he served as an adult altar server and a minister of care. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by the U.S. Postal Service. He was a veteran of the Air Force and had also been a volunteer for Faith In Action. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Hartman) Rebrick, of Latrobe; as well as many cousins. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at St. Vincent Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Saint Vincent Seminary, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
