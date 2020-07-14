1/
Charles A. Rebrick
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Charles A. Rebrick, 82, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Vincent Seminary, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Basilica Parish
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
