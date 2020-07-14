Charles A. Rebrick, 82, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Vincent Seminary, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.