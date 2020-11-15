Charles "Chuck" Allen, of North Huntingdon, peacefully passed Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the age of 75, with his beloved wife, Carol (Novakovich) Allen, at his side. Chuck spent 47 beautiful years married to the love of his life, Carol. He was the loving father of an "amazing daughter," Tami (Allen) Ferguson; and a very caring son-in-law, Andrew Ferguson. He was also a fun-loving grandfather to Joshua and Camren. He cherished and treasured every precious moment he spent with his "awesome" grandchildren. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Charles Allen Jr. and Jesse (Campbell) Allen; and brother, Phillip Allen. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Smith; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. Chuck proudly served his country in the Army. He was a faithful Orthodox Christian and a member of St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church in Monroeville. He worked for Westinghouse Electric and retired from the Bechtel Bettis Plant in West Mifflin. Chuck enjoyed bowling and golf. He also enjoyed going on bus trips with his wife, Carol, and the many cherished friends he made along the way. Chuck's spirit, love and legacy will always live on in the hearts of his daughter and grandsons. Family and friends are welcome from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Masks are required in the funeral home. A family funeral service will be held in St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church. Chuck will be laid to rest with military honors at Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com
for online condolences.