Charles B. "Chaz" Bassell III, 41, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 2, 1978, in Pittsburgh, a son of Lucia (Matson) Bassell, of North Huntingdon, and the late Charles B. "Chooch" Bassell Jr. Chaz was a very kind hearted man, who loved his family so much. He was a hard worker and was always ready to lend a hand to whoever needed it. His smile was a window to his heart. Chaz will be truly missed! In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sisters, Lori Krydick and her husband, Dave, Melissa Bassegio and her husband, Aaron, and Tina Bassell, all of North Huntingdon; nieces and nephews, Kaura, Andrew, Dominick, Hanna, Graci and Aiden; paternal grandmother, Daisy Bassell, of West Virginia, and his beloved dog, Argus. All services will be private. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 17, 2020.