Charles B. Bassell III
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles B. "Chaz" Bassell III, 41, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 2, 1978, in Pittsburgh, a son of Lucia (Matson) Bassell, of North Huntingdon, and the late Charles B. "Chooch" Bassell Jr. Chaz was a very kind hearted man, who loved his family so much. He was a hard worker and was always ready to lend a hand to whoever needed it. His smile was a window to his heart. Chaz will be truly missed! In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sisters, Lori Krydick and her husband, Dave, Melissa Bassegio and her husband, Aaron, and Tina Bassell, all of North Huntingdon; nieces and nephews, Kaura, Andrew, Dominick, Hanna, Graci and Aiden; paternal grandmother, Daisy Bassell, of West Virginia, and his beloved dog, Argus. All services will be private. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved