Charles B. Steel Jr., 91, of Salem Township, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. He was born Sept. 26, 1927, in Greensburg, a son of the late Charles B. Sr. and Blanche Goodlin Steel. After working on the family farm for several years, Charles spent two years in the Army. After his discharge, he drove tractor trailer for Lou McCurrity Trucking, of Latrobe. He then switched fields and became a precision tool and die maker. He would spend the next 50 years of his life working at various machine shops in western Pennsylvania. Another interest in Charles' life was aviation. He obtained his pilot license at the age of 18, at Latrobe Airport. He kept his license until the mid-1960s. Charles was proud that he served in the Army and also that his grandson, Scotty, served over six years in the Army. Charles spent his entire life living in a house that he and his dad built on the family farm, with the exception of two years in the Army and the last three years at Greensburg Care Center. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, of over 42 years, Alma Harshell Steel, in 1991; his second wife, of nearly 20 years, Norma Weaver Steel, in 2014; and a brother, Ralph Goodlin Steel, in 1980. Charles is survived by seven children, Charles Robert (Kathy) Steel, of Aliquippa; Paul Bennett (Sarah) Steel, of Morgantown, W.Va., Mac Lee (Helen) Steel, of Jeannette, Scott Alan (Cathy) Steel, of Greensburg, Lyn (Roger) Goodwin, of Hedgesville, W.Va., Clark David (Kayla) Steel, of Greensburg, and Earl Warren Steel, of Newark, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Kim (Chris) Keelor, of Apex, N.C., Heather Steel, of State College, Megan (Jason) Gill, of Aliquippa, Darla (Ray) Herrera, of Greensburg, Ruth (Jack) Mock, of Eureka, Calif., Amanda (Wayne) Heckman, of Dormont, Alex (Cara) Steel, of Hillsboro, Ore., Scotty (Carol) Steel, of Greensburg, Karen (Brad) Steel, of Jeannette, and Mac (Sarah) Steel Jr., of Jeannette; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Thomas J. Kroll officiating. Interment with military honors accorded by the American Legion Post 446, Mt. Pleasant, will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.

The family would like to thank Peg Wiley, Ken Brougher and Mac and Jackie Shaw for the friendships they had with Dad over the years.