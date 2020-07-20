1/
Charles C. Jones
1948 - 2020-07-18
Charles C. Jones, 71, of Monongahela, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed peacefully in his home following a lengthy illness on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born Dec. 13, 1948, in Greensburg, the son of the late Charles Clifford and Gladys Marie Ashbaugh Jones. Chuck was employed as a press brake operator for 14 years at Overly Manufacturing in Greensburg and then worked in the same capacity at Bergan Power Manufacturing in Donora, where he retired in 2006. He was a veteran of the Army, deployed to Vietnam where he served for two years in the 1st Air Cavalry, earning the rank of sergeant. After returning home from Vietnam, he served four years at the Greensburg Reserves Facility and returned to his previous employment at Asbury Manufacturing. While on duty in Vietnam, he was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. In his free time, Chuck had a passion for working on cars and was a die cast car enthusiast. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Shurgott Sickles-Jones, with whom he celebrated 24 years of marriage on Nov. 11, 2019; stepdaughter, Barbara and husband Bill Bowen, of Monongahela; two stepgrandchildren, William and Brittaney Bowen; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Ava, Ryder, and Brynnlee; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six sisters, Rose Marie and Connie Rowsick, Donna Elwood, Sharon and Sandy Jones, and Doris Fennel. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, with the Rev. Alan Hayden officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC
427 W MAIN ST
Monongahela, PA 15063-2551
(724) 258-6136
