Charles "Yip" Carlock, 94, of Smithdale, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. He was born Aug. 1, 1925, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Charles and Martha (Kelly) Carlock. Prior to retirement, he was employed by U.S. Steel. Yip was a former Elizabeth Township commissioner for 49 years and a veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy. He was a member of Post 7812, West Newton, Sutersville Moose, Collinsburg Leiderkrantz, and WMBU of Blythdale. Surviving are his wife, Martha (Bednar) Carlock; children, Larry Carlock, Valerie Salopek, and Kevin Carlock; grandchildren, Jennifer Hineline, Desiree Francis, Brittany Salopek, Charles Carlock III, Brianne Carlock, Kevin Carlock Jr., Cody Carlock, and Kayden Carlock; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019