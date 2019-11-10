Home

POWERED BY

Services
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
(724) 872-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Carlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Carlock


1925 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Carlock Obituary
Charles "Yip" Carlock, 94, of Smithdale, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. He was born Aug. 1, 1925, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Charles and Martha (Kelly) Carlock. Prior to retirement, he was employed by U.S. Steel. Yip was a former Elizabeth Township commissioner for 49 years and a veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy. He was a member of Post 7812, West Newton, Sutersville Moose, Collinsburg Leiderkrantz, and WMBU of Blythdale. Surviving are his wife, Martha (Bednar) Carlock; children, Larry Carlock, Valerie Salopek, and Kevin Carlock; grandchildren, Jennifer Hineline, Desiree Francis, Brittany Salopek, Charles Carlock III, Brianne Carlock, Kevin Carlock Jr., Cody Carlock, and Kayden Carlock; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -