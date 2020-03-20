Home

Charles D. Burkhart


1966 - 2020
Charles David Burkhart, 53, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in his home. He was born July 7, 1966, in Greensburg, a son of Martin and Constance (Riffle) Troshak, of Greensburg. He was a Marine Corps veteran serving in Desert Storm. He was a member of the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg. He is survived by his daughter, Chelsea J. Burkhart; his son, Nathan J. Burkhart, both of Greensburg; two sisters, Dawn Kolick and husband, Michael, of Youngwood, and Erica Troshak, of Wexford; and his niece, Kasey Kolick, of Youngwood. There will be no public visitation. All funeral services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.
