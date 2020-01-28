Home

Charles D. Demangone


1940 - 02
Charles D. Demangone Obituary
Charles D. Demangone, 79, of Franklin, Ind., passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. He was born Feb. 19, 1940, in Latrobe, the son of late Domenick C. and Dolly (Foster) Demangone. He was also preceded in death by children, Mike Todd and Lisa Ann Demangone; brother, Anthony Demangone; and sisters, Virginia Repko, Dorothy Cook, Thelma Laick, Luella Riley and Teresa Zenone. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra E. (Walls) Demangone; children, Rachel Marie Tarak and husband, Michael, Jon Demangone and wife, Rebecca, all of Franklin, Ind.; and Anthony Demangone and wife, Erise, of Japan; and grandchildren, Michael, Riley, Madelyn, Austin, Dominick and Emilia. Charles had an infectious laugh and very quick witted. He loved to sing along to Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, enjoyed golfing, horse racing and watching the Green Bay Packers.
Grave site service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Armagh Cemetery. Local arrangements are in care of RICHARD C. STUART FUNERAL HOME, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to be made to the American . Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 28, 2020
