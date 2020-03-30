|
|
Charles D. "Chuck" Gaitanis, 97, of Lower Burrell, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret. He was born Feb. 14, 1923, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late George and Rose (Oles) Gaitanis. Chuck had lived in Lower Burrell since August 1966. He was a proud Army veteran of World War II, having served in the 303rd Combat Engineer Battalion, 78th Infantry Division. Chuck received his B.S. degree in chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh in June 1952 and started work at the Aluminum Research Labs in June 1952. He retired from Alcoa Labs in February 1986. Chuck was a former member of both the Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry and Applied Spectroscopy and the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh. Chuck was a connoisseur of fine dining and drinks (Chivas on the rocks with a splash of club soda) and had an established protocol of dining every Thursday evening at Hoffstot's in Oakmont, every other Tuesday at Tarentum Station (Frank Sinatra table), every Saturday at Grieco's Carefree Inn in Indianola, and a more casual meal every Sunday at Villa Ballanca in Lower Burrell. He also enjoyed his weekly "board" meetings with his retired Alcoa friends and the monthly Alcoa retiree meeting at Hillcrest Country Club. Besides his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mihalus Gaitanis; his son, Gregory Gaitanis; and a sister. In addition to his Alcoa family, he is survived by two grandchildren, Casey Harsh and Matthew Harsh, and several nieces and nephews. Due to the strict guidelines that we must adhere to at this crucial time, services and burial are private. Arrangements are entrusted to FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Memorial contributions may be made to Lower Burrell Meals on Wheels, 1009 Puckety Church Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.