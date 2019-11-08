|
Charles D. Gillingham, 85, of Rostraver Township, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Born Jan. 22, 1934, in Rostraver Township, he was the son of the late Charles and Fern (Drew) Gillingham. Charles was a truck driver and retired from SuperValu in Rostraver. He was an active member of the Miracle Ridge Baptist Church, in Elizabeth, and was passionate about his mission work, witnessing tracts salvation. He enjoyed art and drawing and loved to eat! He served his country in the Coast Guard. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Dainty) Gillingham; sons, George Gillingham, of Sutersville, David (Marcy) Gillingham, of Rostraver, and Anthony (Tracy) Gillingham, of Collinsburg; daughters, Lori G. Stangroom, of Rostraver, and Christi (Brent) Crawford, of Perryopolis; grandchildren, Nicole, Joshua, Floyd, Tony, George, Adam, Brooke, Andrew, Ashley, Alex, Charles and Austin; great-grandchildren, Nina, Mia, Alexa, Anna, Belle and Greysen; brother, James S. (Patty) Gillingham, of Rostraver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Rand Gillingham.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with Pastor Douglas Knight Sr. officiating.
