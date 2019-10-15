Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Buchanan


1928 - 02
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. Buchanan Obituary
Charles E. Buchanan, 91, of Unity Township, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites and Personal Care, Derry Township. He was born Feb. 26, 1928, in Blairsville, a son of the late John E. Buchanan and Mary F. (Kintz) Stairs. He was a Navy veteran of World War II, and prior to retirement worked at Latrobe Steel. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores A. "Donnie" (Seman) Buchanan; a son, Richard A. Buchanan; two brothers, James L. and J. Francis Buchanan; two sisters, Mary Jane Carr and Lois Campbell; and two stepbrothers, Carl H. and Robert Stairs. He is survived by his daughter-in-law and caregiver, Cindy Buchanan, of Unity Township; a step-granddaughter, Crystal Hunter, of Ligonier; two step-great-grandsons, Jacob and Colton; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a son, James Buchanan, of New Alexandria, and two grandsons, Eric and Mark.
There will be no visitation or viewing. Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant. Please go directly to the church. Private entombment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, is in charge of arrangements.
Cindy would like to thank Loyalhanna Care, Loyalhanna Personal Care and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care of Chuck over the last few weeks. She also thanks his family and friends who took time to visit and call to brighten Chuck's day.www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now