|
|
Charles E. Buchanan, 91, of Unity Township, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites and Personal Care, Derry Township. He was born Feb. 26, 1928, in Blairsville, a son of the late John E. Buchanan and Mary F. (Kintz) Stairs. He was a Navy veteran of World War II, and prior to retirement worked at Latrobe Steel. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores A. "Donnie" (Seman) Buchanan; a son, Richard A. Buchanan; two brothers, James L. and J. Francis Buchanan; two sisters, Mary Jane Carr and Lois Campbell; and two stepbrothers, Carl H. and Robert Stairs. He is survived by his daughter-in-law and caregiver, Cindy Buchanan, of Unity Township; a step-granddaughter, Crystal Hunter, of Ligonier; two step-great-grandsons, Jacob and Colton; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a son, James Buchanan, of New Alexandria, and two grandsons, Eric and Mark.
There will be no visitation or viewing. Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant. Please go directly to the church. Private entombment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, is in charge of arrangements.
Cindy would like to thank Loyalhanna Care, Loyalhanna Personal Care and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care of Chuck over the last few weeks. She also thanks his family and friends who took time to visit and call to brighten Chuck's day.www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 15, 2019