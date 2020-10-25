Charles "Chas" Emory Casturo, 81, of McKeesport, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. He was born May 24, 1939, in Boston, and was the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Barno) Casturo. He was a member of Dormition of the Holy Virgin Mary Russian Orthodox Church and McKeesport Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of F&AM Duquesne McKeesport Lodge, and was a member and past president of the McKeesport Lions Club. Chas was a retired entrepreneur who started many businesses over the years, including multiple service stations, Casturo Trucking and Salvage, and Tri-C-Co. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gail Ann (Crawford) Casturo; sons, Charles C. (Tina) Casturo, of Elizabeth Township, Scott (Karen) Casturo, of North Canton, Ohio, and Robert (Tracy) Casturo, of Forward Township; brother, Donald J. (Judy) Casturo, of Pittsburgh; sister, Marlene (Herb) Campbell, of Sherman, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and nephews, Don (Tiffany) Casturo and Chris (Heather) Casturo. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Casturo. Friends are welcome from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. Monday. Interment will follow at West Newton Cemetery. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
