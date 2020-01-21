Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Charles E. Comer


1939 - 2020
Charles E. Comer Obituary
Charles E. Comer, 80, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Latrobe. He was born Sept. 4, 1939, in East Pittsburgh, a son of the late Francis P. and Agnes (Conroy) Comer. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for the Port Authority in Pittsburgh. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin. He was a Marine Corps veteran. Charles enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Comer; and a sister, Lorraine Ondish. Surviving are his wife, Stella (Tessler) Comer; two children, Jason Comer and his wife, Sheli, of Seattle, and Thaddeus Comer and his wife, Jessica, of Harrison City; four grandchildren, Alia, Josie, Natalie and Bennett; two brothers, David and James Comer; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 21 to Jan. 30, 2020
