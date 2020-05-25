Charles E. Frye Jr., 66, of Scottdale, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 11, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Betty L. Werry Frye and the late Charles E. Frye Sr. Chuck was a 1971 graduate of Southmoreland High School. From the age of 9, he worked in the family meat business, Werry Provisions, becoming owner and operator. He had a tremendous work ethic and was a man of strong faith. He was a friend to all he met, and he was a strong family man who would do anything for them. He was a member of the Word of Life Church, where he served as a care elder. He was a past member of Scottdale Fireman's Club, East Huntingdon Township Fireman's Club, Kecksburg Fireman's Club, and the Mt. Pleasant Fireman's Club. Chuck was also a member of the East Huntingdon Township Sportsmen Club, the NWTF, Chapter 1 and the NRA. He was also a member of the Scottdale Rotary Club, and served as a member of the Southmoreland School District School Board. He was a supporter of the 4-H Club and was a member of the Brown Cemetery Board of Directors. He loved traveling, motorcycles, camping and snowmobiling, and met friends everywhere he went. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cindy Mastowski Frye; two daughters, Stacey Cramer and her husband Ryan, of Vanderbilt, and Kristen Overton and her husband Craig, of Scottdale; two grandchildren, Emily Ryan and Adam Charles; and two sisters, Cheryl Billheimer and her husband Ron, of Mt. Pleasant, and Trudy Truxel and her husband Sam, of Mt. Pleasant. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandparents, Harry and Pearl Werry. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, and from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Tom Walters officiating, assisted by Rev. Thomas Shirer. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 25, 2020.