Charles E. Frye, 89, of Ligonier, passed away quietly Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, with his nephew and family by his side. Born Oct. 2, 1931, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Frank C. Frye and Odessa J. (Anderson) Frye. Prior to his retirement, Chuck had been employed at Kennametal. A veteran of the Army, he served in the Korean War. As his family's historian, he loved tracing his lineage and studying history. He was particularly proud to have been a great-grandson of a Civil War veteran of the decorated Pennsylvania 11th Regiment. Chuck's interests were varied, including gardening, animals, bird watching and flowers. He also loved films and musicals and had an artistic side to him. One of his many talents was his cooking skills, especially his soups. Above all, he will be lovingly remembered as a loyal friend, and wonderful uncle and mentor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald D. "RD" Frye Sr.; a sister, Mary Jane Kulik; and his beloved dog, Boots. Chuck is survived by his nephew and nieces, Ronald D. Frye Jr. and his wife, Christy, of Monroeville, Deborah A. Becker and her husband, Bruce, of Norristown, and Melanie Martin and her husband, John, of North Versailles; and his great-nephews and great-nieces, Ryan and Jordan Frye, Kristen and Tara Spearman, Lilly Martin and Carly Caligaro. There will be no public visitations. Services and interment at Unity Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.