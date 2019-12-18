|
|
Charles E. "Chuck" Hill, 78, of Jeannette, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at home. He was born Sept. 8, 1941, in Greensburg, a son of the late Charles E. Sr. and Ruth Pratt Hill. Prior to retirement, he owned and operated Hill's City Service. He was a member of Arlington Sportsman's Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, David Hill; and a brother, Robert J. Hill. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandra "Sandy" Grimes Hill, of Jeannette; son, David Hill and his wife, Beverly, of Jeannette, grandchildren; Stefanie Elliott and husband, Brian, Heather Pierce and husband, Randy, and Christopher, Daniel, Joshua and Heather Hill, great-grandchildren; Nicholas, Madison, Lacey, Lilly, Bexley and Nathalie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Sheldon Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Chuck's family would like to thank Gallagher Hospice and the doctors and nurses at Forbes Hospital for their compassionate care. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019