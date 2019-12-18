Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Hill


1941 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. Hill Obituary
Charles E. "Chuck" Hill, 78, of Jeannette, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at home. He was born Sept. 8, 1941, in Greensburg, a son of the late Charles E. Sr. and Ruth Pratt Hill. Prior to retirement, he owned and operated Hill's City Service. He was a member of Arlington Sportsman's Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, David Hill; and a brother, Robert J. Hill. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandra "Sandy" Grimes Hill, of Jeannette; son, David Hill and his wife, Beverly, of Jeannette, grandchildren; Stefanie Elliott and husband, Brian, Heather Pierce and husband, Randy, and Christopher, Daniel, Joshua and Heather Hill, great-grandchildren; Nicholas, Madison, Lacey, Lilly, Bexley and Nathalie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Sheldon Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Chuck's family would like to thank Gallagher Hospice and the doctors and nurses at Forbes Hospital for their compassionate care. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -