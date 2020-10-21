Charles E. Kettering, 67, of Allegheny Township, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born Nov. 30, 1952, in Natrona Heights, a son of the late Richard A. Kettering and Elsie (Haines) Kettering. Charles had been employed with Outboard Haven Marina in Verona, and most recently with Advance Auto Parts in Allegheny Township. He was a member and past Exalted Ruler of the Leechburg Elks, the National Rifle Association (NRA) and the North South Skirmish Association (NSSA). Charles actively participated as a volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America and the Kiski Area Marching Band Boosters. In addition to being a history buff and general handyman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, camping, cooking, baking, gardening, playing with his two dogs, and above all spending time with his granddaughter. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Nancy (Hobbins) Kettering, of Allegheny Township; a son, Michael Kettering, of Allegheny Township; a daughter, Michele Dougherty (Alex), of Hyde Park; a granddaughter, Evelyn Dougherty; a brother, Richard A. Kettering (Dianne), of Mechanicville, N.Y.; and a sister, Janet "Kathie" Coste (Charles), of Naples, Fla. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jonathan Mark Kettering. Friends will be welcomed by his family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the funeral home, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B. officiating. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township. All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines concerning pandemic measures of required face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions. Condolences to the Kettering family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
