Charles "Butch" E. Kunkle, 94, of Greensburg, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. He was born Nov. 29, 1925, in Greensburg, son of the late Homer R. and Mildred Miller Kunkle. Prior to his retirement, Charles worked for DME in Youngwood, where he was a machine operator. Charles was a longtime member of Word of Life Church in Fort Allen, Pa. He loved to sing in the church choir and give praise to his Lord and Savior. Butch had a lifelong passion for woodworking. He enjoyed his horses, pony pacing, working on the farm and he often took trips to Double D Ranch in Ohio to hunt. He was preceded in death by both parents; two sons, David and Daryl Kunkle; and four brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Jean Mertz Kunkle, of Greensburg; two daughters, Linda Hildenbrand and husband, Gary, of Fort Myers, Fla., and Lori Shoemaker, of Darragh, Pa.; three sons, Charles Kunkle Jr., of Shamokin, Pa., Timothy Kunkle and wife, Kathy, of Greensburg, and Philip Kunkle, of Greensburg; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; and two brothers, Richard Kunkle and wife, Freida, of Greensburg, and Dale Kunkle and wife, Sandy, of Greensburg.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Sheldon Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Middletown United Methodist Church Cemetery in Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 18, 2020