Charles Edward "Duke" Leeper Jr. , 88, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at his home in Acme. He was born Sept. 19, 1930, in Belle Vernon, the son of Charles Edward Leeper (Casey) and Pauline DuBarr Leeper Wilkins. Duke was a 1946 graduate of Hurst High School, and an Army veteran, serving in the Korean War. He then dedicated years in the partnership of Fretts and Leeper Construction Co., proudly constructing and renovating many commercial buildings in the local and surrounding areas. Duke lived life to the fullest. He had many hobbies, including woodworking, building furniture, and refinishing antique furniture. He also was interested in antiques; he acquired a unique collection of antique school bells. He became a self-taught, world-class artist. He carved beautiful pieces, mostly focusing on songbirds. He entered these in woodcarving competitions, winning many first place awards. He was a member of the Keystone Carving Club, where he shared his talents and taught carving classes. He loved being outdoors; he had a lifelong passion for hunting and fishing. He received the Triple Trophy Award, was member of the .30-06 Club and the Wild Turkey Federation. With his interest in fishing, he became a licensed captain and created Rocky Top Charter Fishing based out of Olcott, N.Y., chartering many memorable fishing trips. His favorite times were those simple pleasures in life, camping, gardening, walking his dog, and spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play. He is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Betzy A. Thorne Leeper; his faithful pet, Sara; four children, Sharon DiNicola (James) and Leslie Weir (Greg), both of Acme, Connie Leeper Baker, of Latrobe, and Mark C. Leeper (Desiree), of Gambrills, Md.; "Pap" to six grandchildren, Christy DiNicola Fitzgerald (David), Kathy DiNicola King (Chris), James Jonathan DiNicola, Timothy Weir (Michelle Pocratsky), Danielle Weir Oswald (David), and Cody Leeper (Jordyn Chamberlain); nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jacqueline J. Hoke, of Acme. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores Jean Beitel Leeper; stepfather, Oscar Wilkins; brother, William Leeper; sister-in-law, Renate Leeper; brother-in-law, Donald D. Hoke Sr.; and a nephew, Donald D. Hoke Jr.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, and from 10 until the time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, . The service will be held at New Stanton United Methodist Church, where he was a member. Military honors will be conducted immediately following the service at the church, by American Legion Post 446 Mt. Pleasant. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery.

The family sends a special heartfelt thank-you to all the caregivers who helped with this journey. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Duke's passions, Fairview Cemetery, 1278 Kecksburg Road, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666, to , or practice a random act of kindness in his honor. Please visit Duke's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary