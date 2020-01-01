|
|
Charles E. Mozingo Jr., 87, of Unity Township, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Jan. 30, 1932, in Wellsburg, W.Va., a son of the late Charles E. and Buelah (Meeks) Mozingo. Prior to retirement, Chuck operated the former Lycippus Hardware and Supply Co. from 1973 to 2017. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor C. (Poklembo) Mozingo; and three sisters, Ruth Eft, Esther Sapp and Marge Ensell. He is survived by two sons, Charles R. Mozingo and wife, Carla, of Greensburg, and Eric L. Mozingo and Jackie, of Unity Township; his granddaughter, Haley A. Mozingo; his brother, Ralph Mozingo and wife, Ginger, of State College; two sisters, Betty Pentland, of Corinna, Maine, and C.B. Geary, of Steubenville, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to your favorite veterans organization. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020