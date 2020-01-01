Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Mozingo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Mozingo Jr.


1932 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. Mozingo Jr. Obituary
Charles E. Mozingo Jr., 87, of Unity Township, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Jan. 30, 1932, in Wellsburg, W.Va., a son of the late Charles E. and Buelah (Meeks) Mozingo. Prior to retirement, Chuck operated the former Lycippus Hardware and Supply Co. from 1973 to 2017. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor C. (Poklembo) Mozingo; and three sisters, Ruth Eft, Esther Sapp and Marge Ensell. He is survived by two sons, Charles R. Mozingo and wife, Carla, of Greensburg, and Eric L. Mozingo and Jackie, of Unity Township; his granddaughter, Haley A. Mozingo; his brother, Ralph Mozingo and wife, Ginger, of State College; two sisters, Betty Pentland, of Corinna, Maine, and C.B. Geary, of Steubenville, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to your favorite veterans organization. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -