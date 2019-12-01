|
Charles E. "Charlie" Noll, 79, of Trafford, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Concordia of Monroeville. Charlie was born April 28, 1940, in Trafford, a son of the late Paul and Mildred (Blystone) Noll. Charlie retired in 1999 as the chief of police for the Borough of Trafford. He served with the Army during the Vietnam War, was a member of the Trafford American Legion Post No. 331 and the Ligonier . When Charlie was younger, he worked for his father, Paul, in Noll's Dairy of Trafford. He also liked to organize many social activities, especially Uncle Charlie's Get-Along where he wanted to have family and friends get along in a different social setting other than funerals or weddings. In addition to his parents, Charlie was predeceased by his brother, James C. Noll. Charlie is survived by his wife of 44 years, Dorothy (Meynor) Noll; his siblings, Dorothy Marsteller, of Greensburg, Kenny Noll, of Tempe, Ariz., and Naomi Bowers, of North Versailles; brother-in-law of Cathy Lafferty, of Aurora, Ohio, and Don Meynor, of Trafford; and also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dorothy and her family would like thank Heartland Hospice and Concordia for the good care of Charlie. A memorial donation can be made in Charlie's name to a .
There will be no visitation and all services are private. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 1, 2019