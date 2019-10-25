|
Charles E.K. Fox, 95, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. He was born Sept. 27, 1924, in Greensburg, a son of the late Cyrus K. and Etta Mae Jacoby Fox. Charles was a World War II veteran, having served in the Air Force. He then graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a master's degree in industrial engineering. After retirement from Westinghouse, he became the Metro Pittsburgh director of the Christian Business Men's Committee. He was a member of New Stanton Christian Missionary Alliance Church, where he had taught Sunday school. He will be remembered fondly by colleagues, friends and family, whom he loved and mentored. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by four siblings. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Carlson Fox; a son, Charles E.K. (Ruth) Fox II, of Greensburg; a daughter, Catherine Fox (David) Kintz, of Greensburg; and five grandchildren, Rachel (Michael) Fox Serra, of Philadelphia, Rebecca Fox, of Doylestown, Kenneth (Maddeline) Fox, of Seattle, Wash., Jacob (Brittney) Kintz, of Florence, S.C., and Nicholas Kintz, of Greensburg.
There will be no public visitation. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Middletown Cemetery, Middletown Road, Hempfield Township.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Business Men's Committee. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019