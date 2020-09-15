Charles F. Heiry, 88, of Harmar Township, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Concordia of Cabot. Born Sept. 28, 1931, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Thomas and Olive (Hazelbaker) Heiry. He was the beloved husband for 70 years of Margaret S. "Peg" (Smith) Heiry; loving father of Linda (Chuck) Hickenboth, of Fox Chapel, Donna (Paul) Kelly, of West Deer, and Charles "Butch" (Debbie) Heiry, of Jefferson Hills; grandfather of Michael Karabinos, Brian (Meghan) Heiry, Charles (Allison) Hickenboth, Melissa (Joel) Werre, Scott (Chrissy) Hickenboth, Kristyn Heiry, Ryan Kelly, Mathew (Ashley) Hickenboth, Katie (Anthony) Sartori and the late Nicole Karabinos; great-grandfather of Charles "Cal," Aurea, Augustin "Gus," Jacob, Hailey, Evelyn, Luke, Mia, Molly, Addison, Nolan and Tucker; and brother of Dennis (JoAnn) Heiry, of Richmond, Va., Lois (the late Milton) Pratt, of Arizona, and the late Thomas Heiry and the late June Metzger. Charles was a member of St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Harmarville and loved boating. Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Masks and social distancing required; no more than 25 people in the funeral home at a time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish, Harmarville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023; or American Cancer Society
, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.