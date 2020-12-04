Charles "Chuck" F. Hendrickson, 57, of West Newton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born May 26, 1963, in Johnstown, son of the late George and Lula Hanna Hendrickson. After high school, Chuck was self-employed as a flatbed truck driver for C&M Trucking for more than 24 years. He was a member of the Laurel Highlands Searchers Metal Detecting Club (Greensburg) and Monroeville Metal Detector Club. Chuck was a very positive person with a big heart who loved being and interacting with people. He was an amazing son, taking care of his parents throughout his younger years. He treasured spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed the simple things in life. He enjoyed metal detecting, gold prospecting and hunting with his father-in-law, country music and a good cup of coffee. Chuck loved to travel and enjoyed spending time in Las Vegas and Ocean City, Md. He loved the beach and spent every summer poolside with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by both parents; and is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Michelle Podraza Hendrickson, of West Newton; two brothers, George Hendrickson and wife, Kathi, of Palm Coast, Fla., and John Hendrickson and wife, Rebecca, of Johnstown; one sister, Maxine Baughman, of Johnstown; father-in-law, Regis Podraza and wife, Linda, of Yukon; sister-in-law, Rhiana Scholz and husband, Doug, of Baltimore, Md.; numerous nieces and nephews; and his loving companions, Sadie and Gunner. All services will be private. BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison is in charge of arrangements (Ronald A. Rich Jr., supervisor/FD in charge of services). The family wishes donations to be made in Chuck's memory to Breathe Pennsylvania, 201 Smith Drive, Suite E, Cranberry Township, PA 16066, or your local animal shelter. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com
.