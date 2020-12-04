1/
Charles F. Hendrickson
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" F. Hendrickson, 57, of West Newton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born May 26, 1963, in Johnstown, son of the late George and Lula Hanna Hendrickson. After high school, Chuck was self-employed as a flatbed truck driver for C&M Trucking for more than 24 years. He was a member of the Laurel Highlands Searchers Metal Detecting Club (Greensburg) and Monroeville Metal Detector Club. Chuck was a very positive person with a big heart who loved being and interacting with people. He was an amazing son, taking care of his parents throughout his younger years. He treasured spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed the simple things in life. He enjoyed metal detecting, gold prospecting and hunting with his father-in-law, country music and a good cup of coffee. Chuck loved to travel and enjoyed spending time in Las Vegas and Ocean City, Md. He loved the beach and spent every summer poolside with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by both parents; and is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Michelle Podraza Hendrickson, of West Newton; two brothers, George Hendrickson and wife, Kathi, of Palm Coast, Fla., and John Hendrickson and wife, Rebecca, of Johnstown; one sister, Maxine Baughman, of Johnstown; father-in-law, Regis Podraza and wife, Linda, of Yukon; sister-in-law, Rhiana Scholz and husband, Doug, of Baltimore, Md.; numerous nieces and nephews; and his loving companions, Sadie and Gunner. All services will be private. BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison is in charge of arrangements (Ronald A. Rich Jr., supervisor/FD in charge of services). The family wishes donations to be made in Chuck's memory to Breathe Pennsylvania, 201 Smith Drive, Suite E, Cranberry Township, PA 16066, or your local animal shelter. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
106 Main Street
Madison, PA 15663
(724) 446-5511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved