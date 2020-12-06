1/1
1936 - 2020
Charles F. Krasonic, 84, of West Newton, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Born Sept. 9, 1936, in West Newton, he was the son of the late John A. and Mary (Balko) Krasonic. Charles retired from the Carpenter's Union after 40 years of service and was a member of the West Newton Bible Students. He was a loving father and "Pap." He loved his home, his family and gardening. He enjoyed travelling to the church conventions, and he honorably served his country in the Army. He is survived by his daughters, Cindy (Terry) Pater, of West Newton, Lisa (Jeff) Mlinek, of Acme, and Kathy (Eric) Lundy, of Rostraver; stepdaughter, Susan (Terry) Cyktor, of West Newton; grandchildren, Jordan, Ian, Nicole, Jacob, Britany, Dylan, Hayden, Kelly, Matthew and Chadwick; great-grandchildren, Jayce and Lincoln; brother, John Krasonic, of Rostraver; and sister, Nancy Weinhofer (Mike), of West Newton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel (Sethman) Krasonic; and a great-grandson, Gavin. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934). The family would like to thank all those who cared for Charles at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and also Excela Hospice, who cared for him at home. www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com.

Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
