Charles G. Frank, 76, of Monroeville, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Helen Kendall-Frank; loving father of Darin, Kelly, Jason (Valerie), Michael (Cassie), Brian (Kacey), Tim (Leesa) and Meagan Frank; grandfather of Jamie, Benjamin and Addison; and brother of William Frank and Arlene Frank. Charlie was a police officer with the Monroeville Police Department from 1970 to 1996, and had served in the Army.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, 412-372-2100. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, in the funeral chapel. Interment will follow in Restland Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 5 to July 11, 2019