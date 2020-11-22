Charles G. Masarik, 79, of Greensburg "Red Onion," died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Nov. 24, 1940, in Greensburg, a son of the late Joseph S. and Mary D. (Helisek) Masarik. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by PPG, South Greensburg. Charles served with the Navy and was a member the Roosevelt Club, Hempfield Township. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley M. (Kinzey) Masarik; and his brother, Michael Masarik. He is survived by two daughters, Rose Masarik, at home, and Connie Garrow and husband, Michael, of Greensburg; two sons, Ronald and wife, Gina, of Greensburg, and Charles "Fuzzy" Masarik and partner, Donald Helton, of Elizabeth; a stepson, Jeffrey Hill and wife, Linda, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Ronnie Masarik and Marissa Garrow; four stepgrandchildren, Roger Gindlesperger, Thomas and Timothy Murphy and Pam Hill; his sister, Dolores Masarik, of Oregon; and several nieces and nephews. At Charles request, services and interment is private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg is assisting with arrangements. www.bachafh.com
.