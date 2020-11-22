1/
Charles G. Masarik
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles G. Masarik, 79, of Greensburg "Red Onion," died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Nov. 24, 1940, in Greensburg, a son of the late Joseph S. and Mary D. (Helisek) Masarik. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by PPG, South Greensburg. Charles served with the Navy and was a member the Roosevelt Club, Hempfield Township. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley M. (Kinzey) Masarik; and his brother, Michael Masarik. He is survived by two daughters, Rose Masarik, at home, and Connie Garrow and husband, Michael, of Greensburg; two sons, Ronald and wife, Gina, of Greensburg, and Charles "Fuzzy" Masarik and partner, Donald Helton, of Elizabeth; a stepson, Jeffrey Hill and wife, Linda, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Ronnie Masarik and Marissa Garrow; four stepgrandchildren, Roger Gindlesperger, Thomas and Timothy Murphy and Pam Hill; his sister, Dolores Masarik, of Oregon; and several nieces and nephews. At Charles request, services and interment is private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg is assisting with arrangements. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved