|
|
Charles J. "Jeff" Blawas, 56, of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born Dec. 6, 1962, in Jeannette, the son of the late Joseph Henry and Anna Marie Lokay Blawas. Jeff was a Marine veteran, serving in the first Desert Storm, and was also in the Marine Reserve for 20 years. He worked as a plumber for Newco in Scottdale and also enjoyed woodworking, especially cabinets and cupboards. He enjoyed skeet shooting and car racing, but most of all loved his family. Jeff loved family reunions and was known for being a troublemaker, especially with water balloons at the reunions. He is survived by sister, JoAnn (James) Hoyt, of Murrysville; brother, Bob (Anna Marie), of Berea, Ohio; sister, Theresa (fiance Chuck) Short, of Jeannette; sister, Ginger (David) Jansen, of Virginia Beach, Va.; sister, Marlene (Bruce) Busato, of Jeannette; sister, Monica (Steven) Sandidge, of Byhalia, Miss.; sister-in-law, Barbara Blawas, of Blairsville; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ernest "Ernie" and Thomas "Tom" Blawas.
There is no visitation. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Funeral service with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Anyone who is driving in the funeral procession, please meet by 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at GilbertFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 12, 2019