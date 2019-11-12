|
|
Charles J. Cignetto, 95, of Bradenville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Loyalhanna Care Center. He was born Oct. 24, 1924, in St. Michaels, Pa., and was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Mosso) Cignetto. Charlie graduated from Derry Township High School. An Army veteran, he served his country in World War II with the 2nd Armored Division as a sergeant and tank commander. Serving in the European Front, Charlie participated in the Omaha Beach incursion. He was also a part of the honorary guard for President Truman at the Potsdam Conference. For his service, Charlie received numerous citations, including the Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, Service Medal with 5 bronze stars, the Victory Medal, and the Belgium Croix de guerre. After the war, Charlie matriculated to St. Vincent College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. He received his master's in education from the University of Pittsburgh and additional post master's credits from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. While attending St. Vincent College, Charlie married his high school sweetheart, Mary (Kohuth) Cignetto. They were married for more than 53 years. Charlie spent 42 years as an educator, teaching biology and chemistry at Derry Area School District. He was also an adjunct professor at Seton Hill College, teaching nurses anatomy and physiology for many years. Being a sports enthusiast, he coached junior high and varsity basketball for 18 years. Charlie was a member of the Latrobe Elks, Lodge 907. He was an avid golfer and golfed into his early 90s. He enjoyed going on golf trips to the Carolinas and the casinos with his golfing buddies. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary (Kohuth) Cignetto; two sisters, Rena Cignetto and Olga (Cignetto) Gera; and one son-in-law, Jeffrey Herb. He is survived by his five daughters and their families: Kathleen R. Kelley (James), Michele M. Marchetti (Charles), Tristine E. Herb, Sandee Williamson and Marilyn M. Clougherty (Michael). His grandchildren include Nicole M. Kelley, C.J. Marchetti, Michael Marchetti (Rachel), Chloe Williamson, Margaret Clougherty and Collin Clougherty; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Marietta Marchetti; as well as many nieces and nephews. Charlie's family would like to thank the staff at Loyalhanna Care Center and his Excela Health Homecare and Hospice nurses for their kindness and care during his illness.
At Charlie's request, there will be no public viewing or visitation. A private service and interment with military honors will be conducted for family members. HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Derry Area School District Foundation, 982 N. Chestnut St. Extension, Derry, PA 15627. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019