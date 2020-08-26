Charles J. "Charlie" Donghia, 87, of the Kepple Hill section of Parks Township, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in his residence. Born Oct. 11, 1932, in West Vandergrift, he is the son of the late Vito and Marta Tinelli Donghia. Charlie had been employed by Marian Construction in Pittsburgh as a foreman. He had also helped manage the family businesses at Lee's Lanes, Lee's Woodland Drive-in and Lee's Lake for 40 years. A veteran of the Army having served during the Korean War, Charlie was a member of the St. Paul's Highfield Lutheran Church in Parks Township. He had been a member of the former Sons of Italy, Bari Club, both in Vandergrift, and the Apollo Elks. He had belonged to numerous bowling leagues and had played baseball while serving in the Army and also played in the Dormont Minor League. Survivors include his two daughters, Tracy (Rick) Dankmyer, of Washington Township, and Jackie (Ray) Nauyokas, of Kepple Hill; three grandchildren, Ethan Nauyokas, Rick (Gina) Dankmyer and Kristy Dankmyer (Matt Williams); four great-grandchildren, Ryan Williams, Rylee Dankmyer, Gabriella Williams and Kendell Dankmyer; his brother, Paul Donghia, of West Vandergrift; a sister-in-law, Josephine Donghia, of Sarver; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Lee Donghia, in 2012; three brothers, infant William Donghia, Frank and Tony Donghia; and two sisters, Alice Chieffalo and Mary Ameranto. At the request of the family, services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, 724-568-3639. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com
.