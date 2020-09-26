Charles J. Feher, 85, of Belle Vernon, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 7, 1934, in Charleroi, a son of the late Charles Feher Sr. and Anne Sewak Feher Kurilko. He had served his country honorably as a member of the Marine Corps. Mr. Feher had been employed by U.S. Steel Clairton Works as a cost analyst. Mr. Feher was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church of Monessen and the Belle Vernon American Legion Post No. 659, having served as past commander, and had played in the Legion's Bocce League .He truly enjoyed gardening and time spent at the beach. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Harry Kurilko. Surviving are his wife, Frances Brasco Feher; three sons, Chad and wife, Maria Feher, of Monessen, Timothy Feher, of Belle Vernon, and Michael and wife, Amy Feher, of Rostraver Township; grandchildren, Chase, John, Loukas, Patrick and Mya Feher; two brothers, Ronald and wife, Myra Feher, of Catasauqua, Pa., and David and wife, Felicia Kurilko, of Califonia, Pa.; a nephew that he was very fond of, Blair Feher and his wife, Theresa and their children, Kip and Alec; and several additional nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the RHOME FUNERAL HOME INC., 1209 Grand Blvd., Monessen, where friends will be welcome from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday. A panachida service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church of Monessen, with Father Stephen Wahal officiating. Entombment will follow at Belle Vernon Cemetery Mausoleum. A parish rosary will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Mr. Feher's name may be made to St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church. Online condolences may be conveyed to the Feher family at www.rhomefuneralhome.com
