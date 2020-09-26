1/1
Charles J. Feher
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles J. Feher, 85, of Belle Vernon, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 7, 1934, in Charleroi, a son of the late Charles Feher Sr. and Anne Sewak Feher Kurilko. He had served his country honorably as a member of the Marine Corps. Mr. Feher had been employed by U.S. Steel Clairton Works as a cost analyst. Mr. Feher was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church of Monessen and the Belle Vernon American Legion Post No. 659, having served as past commander, and had played in the Legion's Bocce League .He truly enjoyed gardening and time spent at the beach. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Harry Kurilko. Surviving are his wife, Frances Brasco Feher; three sons, Chad and wife, Maria Feher, of Monessen, Timothy Feher, of Belle Vernon, and Michael and wife, Amy Feher, of Rostraver Township; grandchildren, Chase, John, Loukas, Patrick and Mya Feher; two brothers, Ronald and wife, Myra Feher, of Catasauqua, Pa., and David and wife, Felicia Kurilko, of Califonia, Pa.; a nephew that he was very fond of, Blair Feher and his wife, Theresa and their children, Kip and Alec; and several additional nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the RHOME FUNERAL HOME INC., 1209 Grand Blvd., Monessen, where friends will be welcome from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday. A panachida service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church of Monessen, with Father Stephen Wahal officiating. Entombment will follow at Belle Vernon Cemetery Mausoleum. A parish rosary will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Mr. Feher's name may be made to St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church. Online condolences may be conveyed to the Feher family at www.rhomefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Rosary
12:30 PM
Rhome Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Rhome Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rhome Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Service
09:30 AM
Rhome Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church of Monessen
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhome Funeral Home
1209 Grand Blvd
Monessen, PA 15062
724-684-4061
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rhome Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved