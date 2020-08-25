Charles Jason Fry, 45, of Wendel, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at his home. He was born July 15, 1975, in Greensburg, son of John C. and Anita (Copeland) Fry, of Irwin. Chuck was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Elizabeth Fry, of New Stanton, and George and Sarah Copeland, of Memphis, Tenn.; and his brother, David A. Fry. Chuck was a past member of St. Edward Church, in Herminie. He was currently working for Daniels & Miller Inc. in Greensburg as a welder. He loved working in his garage and enjoyed fishing. He loved spending time with his grandson, Clayton. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancee, Jamelle Tillman, of Wendel; his two sons, Michael Fry and his girlfriend, Ashley Mickey, of Slickville, and Nicholas Fry and girlfriend, Ashley Moore, of Wendel; two daughters, Sarah Fry and fiance, Elliot Hicks, of Greensburg, and Ashlee Fry and boyfriend, Malachi Gale, of Alaska; special grandson, Clayton Cook; two brothers, John E. (Tami) Fry, of Jeannette, and Nathan Fry and his girlfriend, April Dearman, of West Newton; two sisters, Lisa S. (Tom) Mull, of Irwin, and Allison (Rick) Murvine, of Florida; and several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, at which time a memorial service will be held in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Adamsburg Volunteer Fire Department, 495 Edna Road, Adamsburg, PA 15611, in memory of Chuck. Please be prepared to adhere to all the current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing in funeral home. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
