1/1
Charles J. Fry
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Jason Fry, 45, of Wendel, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at his home. He was born July 15, 1975, in Greensburg, son of John C. and Anita (Copeland) Fry, of Irwin. Chuck was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Elizabeth Fry, of New Stanton, and George and Sarah Copeland, of Memphis, Tenn.; and his brother, David A. Fry. Chuck was a past member of St. Edward Church, in Herminie. He was currently working for Daniels & Miller Inc. in Greensburg as a welder. He loved working in his garage and enjoyed fishing. He loved spending time with his grandson, Clayton. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancee, Jamelle Tillman, of Wendel; his two sons, Michael Fry and his girlfriend, Ashley Mickey, of Slickville, and Nicholas Fry and girlfriend, Ashley Moore, of Wendel; two daughters, Sarah Fry and fiance, Elliot Hicks, of Greensburg, and Ashlee Fry and boyfriend, Malachi Gale, of Alaska; special grandson, Clayton Cook; two brothers, John E. (Tami) Fry, of Jeannette, and Nathan Fry and his girlfriend, April Dearman, of West Newton; two sisters, Lisa S. (Tom) Mull, of Irwin, and Allison (Rick) Murvine, of Florida; and several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, at which time a memorial service will be held in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Adamsburg Volunteer Fire Department, 495 Edna Road, Adamsburg, PA 15611, in memory of Chuck. Please be prepared to adhere to all the current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing in funeral home. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
724-446-7251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved