|
|
Charles J. "Chaz" Garris, 74, of Greensburg, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. He was born Nov. 29, 1944, in Luxor, a son of the late John and Rose Thompson Garris. He attended Walk in the Word Ministries, of Sutersville. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by several siblings. He is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Ashbaugh Garris; three daughters, Charlene Sue (John) Sethman, of Greensburg, Mary Lu (Mark) Turner, of Greensburg, and Elaine (Ryan) Niehenke, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. The funeral service will be private.
The family requests that no flowers be sent. Memorial donations may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019